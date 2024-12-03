Arts and Culture by Stacy Jackson Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala Kicks Off Celebrating Late Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Opening Night Gala launches the Company's holiday season at New York City Center.







Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is hosting a star-studded Opening Night Gala for one night only to commence its five-week holiday celebration of the Company’s late Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison.

To honor her legacy, the Dec. 4 extravaganza will feature an excerpt of Ailey’s Cry, which the Company details as the 1971, three-part solo of “bitter sorrow, brutal hardship and ecstatic joy,” originated by Jamison, who BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned died in November at 81 years old from a brief illness. The acclaimed dancer dedicated decades of her life to the performing arts, taking on the role of artistic director after Ailey died in 1989.

According to a press release, Wednesday night’s gala will also honor dance advocate and educator Jody Gottfried Arnhold for her support of Ailey’s mission to build an extended cultural community through dance performances and education. According to Arnhold’s LinkedIn profile, the Dance Education Laboratory founder has created opportunities for dance research, education, and analysis as she supports dance in public schools and higher education.

The Company will recognize Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings, and Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad as the evening’s honorary chairs.

Guests will witness the 25th-anniversary return of Ronald K. Brown’s Grace and enjoy a live performance by Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. and GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. A performance of Revelations, Ailey’s famous ballet, which has been performed since its creation in 1960, will take place ahead of a party at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

This year’s Opening Night Gala Honorary Committee members include John Arnhold, Julia Arnhold, Lane Gerson, Paul Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Agnes Gund, Carolina Herrera, Regina King, Tina Knowles, Bianca Lawson, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and Indré Rockefeller. Proceeds from the gala will support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, the development of new works, The Ailey School scholarships, and AILEY’s youth educational programs.

Ailey’s Opening Night Gala begins at 7 pm at New York City Center. Tickets are available online. Guests can also purchase tickets to witness a lineup of world premieres during Ailey’s five-week engagement, which features Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing’s Sacred Songs, a new production of Elisa Monte’s Treading, and several repertory favorites.

