Acclaimed Dancer Judith Jamison, Artistic Director Of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Dies At 81 A spokesperson revealed the dance trailblazer died from a brief illness.







Judith Jamison, acclaimed trailblazer and artistic director for the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, has died at age 81. A spokesperson revealed she died from a brief illness.

Born in 1943, Jamison discovered her love of dance during her childhood in Philadelphia. Although ballet was a rare profession for Black people during this time, she studied the art at the Judimar School of Dance. She trained there throughout her school-age years before attending the Philadelphia Dance Academy.

Her skill granted her an invitation to dance with the American Ballet Theatre in New York. In the city, she met Alvin Ailey. He offered her a spot in his company after seeing her audition for another show.

Jamison premiered her first show with the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in 1965, joining the company again when it re-formed two years later. Throughout her 13-year tenure dancing for Ailey, she toured across the U.S., eventually performing her signature solo, Cry, choreographed by Ailey himself as a tribute to Black women.

“She was a unique, spectacular dancer who was majestic and queenly. She danced with eloquence and integrity,” shared Sylvia Waters, Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita, on Jamison following the news of her death, as reported by ABC7. “To dance with her and to be in her sphere of energy was mesmerizing. I was fortunate to perform with her and she set the bar very, very high.”

Jamison ventured on to teach her master dance classes and other projects. However, upon Ailey’s death in 1989, Jamison took on the role of artistic director for the company. During her leadership, she brought back classic performances and launched a 50-city global tour for the company’s 50th anniversary.

She also established Ailey’s permanent home in 2005, opening the Joan Weill Center for Dance in New York City. Jamison’s lifetime of dedication to the performing arts broke barriers for Black dancers. Moreover, she lent her hand to the achievement and continuation of the historic Black theater.

Upon the news of her passing, the dance company released a statement, calling her an “incredible light” in the industry.

“We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all.”

