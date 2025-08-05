Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Amazon Buys $270M Land Development South Of Atlanta For Potential Data Center The land acquisition has a high probability of becoming a data center.







Amazon has purchased a $270 million land development just south of Atlanta for a potential data center.

The purchase, finalized July 25, saw the tech giant purchase 984.89 acres of land. According to the Barnesville Buzz, the acquisition is one of the largest private land deals in the county’s history.

Amazon has yet to disclose the land’s exact use, with warehouse operations also considered an option. However, a spokesperson told WABE about the high possibility of its use as a data center.

“We are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand… and are performing due diligence in exploring possible data center locations,” the statement read.

Despite the unknowns, a Lamar County commissioner informed residents that Amazon will inform them of their plans for the area at pre-construction meetings. Resident are encouraged to attend to learn more about how these constructions may impact their communities.

“At these meetings, Amazon will clarify their plans, providing greater insight into the nature and scope of their project,” explained Commission Chairman Ryran Traylor, to the Barnesville Buzz. “We recognize that industrial developments can impact surrounding properties, and we are committed to ensuring that this new project brings the minimal possible disruption to neighboring areas and Lamar County as a whole.”

However, the land development deal follows Amazon’s prior announcement in January to invest $11 billion in Georgia for infrastructure that supports “cloud computing and AI technologies.” They aim to create approximately 550 high-skilled jobs for residents.

“State and local leaders have cultivated an environment that enables companies like AWS [Amazon Web Services] to make bold, forward-looking investments,” detailed the presser at the time. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with the state of Georgia and contribute to the continued advancement of its thriving technology landscape.”

However, the acquisition may draw some justified pushback from surrounding residents. Data centers often result in air and water pollution, incurring claims of environmental racism, especially as they impact Black communities. According to Data USA, Black people account for nearly 30% of Lamar County’s population.

A Elon Musk-led data center’s health and environmental impact on the predominantly Black communities in Memphis has led to legal action by multiple advocacy groups, including the NAACP.

RELATED CONTENT: Are Self-Driving Cars The End Of Traditional Car Insurance?