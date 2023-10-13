Amazon Will Live Stream NY State Of Mind Tour Headlined By Nas And Wu-Tang Clan

Amazon is set to livestream the much-anticipated NY State of Mind Tour featuring hip-hop icons Nas and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, according to HypeBeast.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, will bring together some of the most influential acts in East Coast hip-hop. While the live performance will occur at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, fans worldwide can catch the action on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video.

In addition to Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan, the concert will feature a special guest appearance by De La Soul. Before the concert, Amazon plans to host a roundtable discussion to highlight the significance of the event and the artists’ enduring impact.

The NY State of Mind Tour is part of Amazon’s ongoing celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The tour follows previous electrifying performances by Clipse, Jeezy, Wale, and Rick Ross, contributing to a commemoration of hip-hop’s ever-evolving legacy.

This gathering of these hip-hop legends will provide another opportunity for fans to connect with the music that has played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary culture. The event promises to deliver unforgettable music and shed light on hip-hop’s profound impact on society and culture.

Stay tuned for a night of electrifying performances, insightful discussions, and a celebration of hip-hop’s 50-year legacy. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the genre, this live-streamed concert will be an unforgettable experience showcasing hip-hop music’s enduring power.

The tour, now in its second iteration, wraps up October 22 in Highland, California, after stops throughout Europe and in Australia. This proves without a doubt that hip-hop truly holds influence worldwide, an unimaginable though for those who were around for its start in rec halls and playgrounds in New York.

RELATED CONTENT: Hip Hop 50: Wu-Tang And Nas Bring A New York State Of Mind To Hard Rock Tampa