Sports by Sharelle Burt Amazon Jumps On Board As Title Sponsor Of The Magic City Classic Mayor Randall Woodfin calls the Classic 'the best thing happening in Birmingham.'







The Magic City Classic — the biggest HBCU football game of the season — has secured Amazon as its title sponsor, HBCU Gameday reports.

Magic City Classic and the online retail giant collaborated on a four-year deal so the duel between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be known as the Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola. In a statement released on March 6, Classic executive director Perren King says he looks forward to elevating the Magic City Classic experience. “This four-year partnership represents a shared commitment to education, diversity and economic growth in our community,” King said.

“We look forward to working with Amazon to elevate the Classic experience for our fans and the broader HBCU family.”

With McDonald’s once being the title sponsor, the rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets goes back 80 years as a staple of excitement for the city of Birmingham. Attendees can participate in a number of activities including tailgates, festivals and parades. It also results in economic prosperity for the both schools in addition to the other HBCUs in the state. In 2024, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) gave Alabama a grade of B for the “$1.4 billion — billion with a B — economic impact on an annual basis.”

Despite the economic outcome, there has been a push for more financial support for both Alabama A&M and State. The Bulldogs signed an agreement to receive $1 million when designated as the home team, and $300,000 when defined as visitors. The Hornets secured a four-year agreement to receive $1.5 million when they are the home team.

With an additional $500,000 given to each school annually, both HBCUs are on schedule to receive an average of $1.5 million over the next four years.

According to the Birmingham Times, city officials predict the Classic will generate $23 million for Birmingham as the game’s festivities, scheduled to kick off on Oct. 25, 2025 attracts 65,000 attendees. An additional 60,000 are predicted for tailgating outside the stadium. Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked Amazon for coming on board to what he calls “the best thing happening in Birmingham.” Donetta Houser-Sly, HR Director, Amazon North America People Experience & Technology, says the company is “committed to ensure they are growing and developing.”

She continued to describe the game as not only bringing the community together but also celebrating “the rich legacy of HBCUs which have been pillars of academic excellence and leadership development for over 150 years.” “This historic game isn’t just about football — it’s about community, opportunity, and the endless possibilities that arise when tradition meets innovation,” Houser-Sly said.

