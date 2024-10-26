HBCU by Sharelle Burt Alabama’s Magic City Classic Promotes $1.4B Economic Impact And Importance Of HBCUs Are you team Hornet or Bulldogs?







AL reports that the highly anticipated Magic City Classic will not only showcase a rivalry between the state’s two HBCUs but also have a massive impact on the economy and culture.

The football game on Oct. 26, showcased in Birmingham, Alabama, allows Huntsville’s Alabama A&M and Montgomery’s Alabama State University to go head-to-head on neutral territory and is known to draw crowds in the thousands. Those attendees always come ready to spend cash on various items, including school gear, food, and drinks. An economic report from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) revealed that in September 2024, Alabama’s impact was strong, receiving a grade of B with “all 14 HBCUs” putting together “$1.4 billion — billion with a B — economic impact on an annual basis.”

Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs for UNCF Lodriguez Murray spoke highly of the growth seen during the annual Magic City HBCU Breakfast. Sponsored by the historic philanthropic organization, Murray celebrated why events like the Classic are so instrumental. “It’s always great to gather for sporting events, but it’s even better when they have a meaning,” he said.

“The meeting of these two HBCUs… gives all of us, the city of Birmingham, state of Alabama, and all of us nationally, an opportunity to take a deeper dive into why HBCUs are so important.”

The UNCF executive highlighted that HBCUs nationwide are making record-breaking strides in enrollment and new opportunities for students. Because of that, he feels it is the right time for the government and other philanthropic entities to invest in HBCUs. “Nationally, higher education enrollment is down, but not so at HBCUs. Our students are much more inclined to not only apply but to attend. And this is despite those national trends. And it’s also despite many setbacks that institutions like HBCUs undertake,” Murray said.

“You know, they have smaller endowments, smaller budgets, have infrastructure challenges, and yet students are choosing to go to those institutions. And it’s not second or third-rate students. These are some of the top students in anyone’s region of the country that are choosing to go to HBCUs, oftentimes over Ivy League institutions.”

In May 2024, the Biden-Harris administration announced federal HBCU investments and support reached more than $16 billion. Over $4 billion was secured to guarantee education benefits for veterans and students needing federal financial aid through Pell Grants and work-study programs. Attendees of Magic City will see just how much support the HBCUs have secured. Kickoff for the 83rd showdown between the Bulldogs and the Hornet starts at 2:30 p.m., according to WVTM 13. However, if the game isn’t enticing enough, fans can join several festivities, including a parade and the Coors Light Pregame Tailgate Party.

