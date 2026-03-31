Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Avid Trumper Amber Rose Believes White People Should Be Able To Say N-Word Rose argued that letting white people say the n-word would reduce racial conflict.







Amber Rose is in the hot seat yet again for her controversial opinions, this time regarding who can say the n-word.

The staunch Trump supporter met up with recently revealed MAGA enthusiast Nick Cannon to discuss all things race and politics. During their talk on Cannon’s web series, “Big Drive,” Rose asserted her opinion about white people saying the slur they historically used to disrespect Black people. The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the conversation.

“White people should be able to say n***a,” Rose said point-blank.

However, Rose expanded upon her controversial take. She reasoned that if white people were allowed to say the word, it would lessen its dark history and impact.

“Because when you really stop giving a f*** about stupid, dumbass words, we’ll stop killing each other,” she argued.

In Rose’s mind, allowing white people to engage in the slur, reclaimed by Black people as a sign of endearment, would soothe racial tension dividing America. She also noted the difference between someone reciting the lyrics of a rap song and using the slur to offend a Black person.

“You know if somebody says the hard ‘R’ and they’re pointing at you, [it’s] very different than rap lyrics, or saying ‘That’s my n-gga. That’s my homie,” she said.

Rose then emphasized that discernment remains a key factor, as she thinks people should understand the parameters of the slur.

She continued, “We’re all smart enough to know what’s right and what’s wrong. Why are we putting that much damage and pain behind [ the n-word]?”



Rose also believes that one’s intentions matter more than impact, insinuating that she would not feel a way if a white person used the n-word around her. She also considers the matter an issue of free speech.

“Why live in America if you don’t have freedom of speech?” questioned Rose.

However, her explanation did not land well with the Black community. Her assertion, instead, sparked an uproar for its potential to undermine the word’s legacy in America. While Rose hopes that this allowance would lessen the word’s bite, it would also allow white people to bypass accountability for a word they have historically used for harm.

Although Rose wants bygones to be bygones, racist bigots still hurl the “hard r” version of the word to hurt Black Americans. With the n-word’s original impact felt to this day, Rose’s take was preposterous and naturally fell on deaf ears.

Furthermore, naysayers find it hard to believe Rose and her lackluster plan for world peace, given her political alignment with Trump.

As the President rolls out harmful policies toward Black people and other marginalized groups, Rose’s MAGA stance has people questioning her motives for letting white people slide for saying the n-word.

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