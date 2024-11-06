Donald J. Trump Defeats VP Kamala Harris In The 2024 Presidential Election

Fox News reports that former President Donald J. Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election to become the 47th President of the United States.

His shocking victory puts him in line to be the first president since Grover Cleveland in 1892 to serve two non-consecutive terms. Trump and running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, beat out Harris, who took over the Democratic presidential ticket just shortly over 100 days ago after President Joe Biden stepped down. Trump’s win came after securing electoral votes from Wisconsin, a state he lost in 2020.

During his victory speech, the four-time indicted businessman thanked his supporters and said the next four years will be the “golden age of America.” “I want to thank you all very much. This is great. These are our friends. We have thousands of friends in this incredible movement. This is a movement like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said from his celebration in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I believe, the greatest political movement of all time.”

He also praised his choice of Vance, claiming they are going to have “four great years.”

“He turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but I knew in my brain that he was a good one,” Trump said.

“About as good as it gets.”

According to MSNBC, Trump’s victory is a sign of troubling times and a lesson that Democrats can learn from. As people were paying attention to the neck-and-neck race run by both candidates, the results showed that more Americans identified as Republicans than as Democrats for the first time in decades, especially in battleground states like Pennsylvania, where long-held Democratic voter registration took a deep dive into red territory.

Following Trump’s declaration of victory, Harris has yet to concede to the results. Social media had thoughts about what the Vice President should do next: not take the high road.@_gregorryyy wants Harris to demand a recount. “Didn’t Trump say just last week that they have a “little secret” that would ensure he wins the election? And a few weeks earlier said he already had all the votes he needed?” he said.

“@KamalaHarris, please don’t concede. Demand a recount. Refuse to certify.”

Didn’t Trump say just last week that they have a “little secret” that would ensure he wins the election? And a few weeks earlier said he already had all the votes he needed?@KamalaHarris please don’t concede. Demand a recount. Refuse to certify. — II Hands II Choke U (@_gregorryyy) November 6, 2024

During coverage of Trump’s victory speech, Fox News anchor Dana Perino said she doesn’t think Harris should concede yet. “I remember when John Kerry did this to George W. Bush in 2004, and you work so hard, and I know that they’re disappointed, but you should concede and let your opponent have their election night,” Perino said.

“I don’t think it’s right.” Fox News anchor Dana Perino bashes Kamala Harris for not immediately conceding the election to Trump. Note: Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election results. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/peJKdWbDgq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 6, 2024

Trump has yet to concede to the 2020 election night results.