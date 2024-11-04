News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Poll Shows Donald Trump’s Support Among Black Voters Dropped Significantly Final poll results ahead of the 2024 election sees Donald Trump taking a hit among Black voters.







A final NBC News poll is showing a significant drop in support for Donald Trump from Black voters.

A poll released Sunday revealed an incredibly close race in the 2024 presidential campaign between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, each tied at 49%. However, there are substantial differences in support across various voter demographics.

The poll shows Harris holding her strongest leads over Trump among Black voters (87%-9%), young voters under 30 (57%-41%), and white voters with college degrees (55%-43%). Trump’s 9% support among Black voters marks a decrease from the 12% he received in the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

Other key divides show Harris leading among women by 16 points (57%-41%) and Trump leading among men by 18 points (58%-40%). Harris also holds a substantial 20-point lead over Trump on which candidate is viewed as better at handling the issue of abortion and an advantage on which candidate better looks out for the middle class.

Overall, the poll indicates a dead heat between Harris and Trump, with each receiving 49% support from registered voters in a head-to-head matchup, while only 2% of voters remain undecided. Trump holds a slight edge over Harris among white voters and those without college degrees, leading by 2 points at 50%-48%.

Harris and Trump have nearly equal levels of popularity, with 43% of voters holding a positive view of Harris and 50% viewing her negatively. In comparison, Trump has a 42% positive rating and a 51% negative rating. Regarding congressional control, 47% of voters express a preference for Democrats to lead Congress, while 46% favor Republican control.

Due to the nation’s Electoral College system, the outcome of the presidential election will ultimately hinge on results from crucial battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Like the NBC final poll, recent polls from swing states indicate tight races and a lack of certainty.

Regardless of the presidential election outcome, 60% of registered voters in the poll believe the U.S. will continue to be divided, while only 28% think it will become more united following the 2024 election.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Joins Latest ‘Win With Black Women’ Call, Thanking Coalition Ahead Of Election Day