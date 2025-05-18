Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman American Airlines Under Fire After Black Passenger Claims She Was The Only One In First-Class Denied Food The airlines has faced numerous claims of racist treatment in the past.







American Airlines is facing heat after a Black TikToker claimed that she was the only first class passenger denied food.

The influencer, whose account name is @johbidoo_official, shared her story to TikTok. The video showcased an unusually empty tray table that would typically boast first class amenities. The clip quickly garnered over 4.8 million views and sparked others to speak out on the racism they encountered the airline.

“When you’re the only Black person in first class and the food apparently ran out… Well thank you American Airlines,” she wrote on the video.

According to the lifestyle content creator, the flight attendant expressed that the aircraft ran out of food. However, given the premium price-point for a first class ticket, many deemed the issue as unacceptable, The Daily Mail reports.

“First class and ran out shouldn’t even be in the same sentence,” one TikTok user said.

Other commenters noted how airlines typically keep track of passengers to ensure enough food is available. This insistence made some question the authenticity of the stewardess’ claim, telling the TikToker to report the issue.

“I work a service like this for another airline and I can GUARANTEE they did not run out of food. Report it!!!’ exclaimed another.

Fellow TikTokers reached out detailing their own experience of traveling in first class while Black. One woman shared how she received dirty looks as onlookers believed she was in the wrong line.

“I flew first class and I was the only Black woman there,” explained the commenter. “They assumed that I was in the wrong line. I had looks the whole time. It was wild.”

American Airlines has had previous issues with racist treatment reported by passengers. The airline is currently facing a lawsuit after its employees accused a Black man of trafficking his white wife.

The airline also recently settled a racial discrimination case in December 2024 after three Black men accused its flight attendants of wrongly removing them from a plane in January of that year. In light of the persistent issue, brought up since 2017, the NAACP called on American Airlines to respond to the ongoing allegations of racism.

In regards to this latest bout of alleged racism, American Airlines also made a public statement affirming that they reached out to TikToker about her experience.

“We want all of our customers to have a positive experience during their travels with us,” stated the airline. “We have reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience.”

The TikToker has also confirmed that she is in communication with the airline about the matter.

RELATED CONTENT: An American Airlines Departure for GlobalHue