Lawsuit Alleges American Airlines Accused A Black Man Of Trafficking His White Wife







American Airlines is at the center of yet another lawsuit with allegations of racism by the company, this one concerns allegations that the airline acted on the assumption of a passenger that a Black man on the plane was trafficking his wife, who is a white woman.

According to the Miami Herald, the husband and wife were traveling while on their honeymoon, and per the lawsuit, the assumptions of another passenger and subsequent actions of the airline workers led to the couple being “detained, falsely imprisoned, questioned, and humiliated.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Anthony Williams and Katiaryna Shasholka by their attorney, Jasmine Olivia Mae Rand, also cites other incidents where American Airlines employees escalated the racially insensitive treatment of passengers.

In response to the lawsuit, American Airlines told the Miami Herald via an emailed statement that they are reviewing the allegations.

“American strives to provide a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. We are reviewing the allegations of the complaint,” American Airlines said.

According to the lawsuit, Williams and Shasholka were traveling from Phoenix to Miami on Sept. 13, 2022, when a passenger told two employees that they suspected that Williams was trafficking his wife.

Per allegations contained in the lawsuit, flight attendants “did not question our clients or conduct any kind of investigation, but instead falsely reported to law enforcement that [Williams] was trafficking his own wife. Upon landing, our clients were falsely imprisoned by American Airlines employees who escorted them off of the plane,” the lawsuit states. “They were made to wait, confused and embarrassed, as the other passengers deplaned and walked by them, and, then, they were questioned by Miami-Dade police officers.”

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, in December 2024, American Airlines settled a lawsuit brought by three Black men who made similar claims as Williams and Shasholka, namely that false allegations by other passengers led to consequences for them, despite their innocence regarding what they were accused of, in their cases, having unpleasant body odor.

Although the airline indicated that particular settlement “allows all parties to move forward and focus on what matters most — ensuring a safe and inclusive travel experience for every customer,” this newest lawsuit casts doubt on exactly how committed the airline has been to ensuring that American Airlines creates that safe and welcoming environment.

Rand told The New York Times that the lawsuit on behalf of her clients is yet another indication that “American Airlines’ pattern of racial discrimination of its passengers is intolerable” and that their unpleasant experience is just another example that the airline participates in racial profiling.

Back in 2002, the ACLU warned in a press release that airline passenger profiling is dangerously ineffective, invasive, and potentially discriminatory.

“Historically, profiling has been used as a cost-cutting measure when security resources were scarce,” said Katie Corrigan, an ACLU Legislative Counsel at the time. “History has also shown it to be an ineffective security measure that is an affront to personal privacy and creates the risk of discrimination.”

If American Airlines was listening to Corrigan’s testimony to the House Aviation Subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation at a hearing on passenger profiling in 2002, it wasn’t paying attention because allegations concerning potential airline profiling are becoming a defining feature of litigation concerning American Airlines.

