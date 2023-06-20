American Airlines To Pay $15K After Worker Is Sucked Into Plane's Engine

American Airlines subsidiary, Piedmont Airlines, is fined for thousands of dollars after a worker was ingested in a plane’s engine in 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined American Airlines $15,625 for a safety breach following the death of Piedmont Airlines ground crew member Courtney Edwards.

A report by the OSHA said, “The employer did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or were likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees that were exposed to ingestion and jet blast hazards.”

Daily Mail reported that the union, Communications Workers of America, said in a statement there is a good chance that Piedmont will contest the decision. Piedmont has 15 business days from June 7, 2023, to respond. The airline can request a conference with OSHA, comply with, or contest the fine, per The Dallas Morning News. According to Daily Mail, a report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that Edwards was to blame for not adhering to safety warnings.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that Edwards died on Dec. 31, 2022, at Montgomery Regional Airport after she was ingested into a plane’s engine. According to the New York Post, two safety briefings took place 10 minutes before American Airlines Flight 3408 arrived at the gate from Dallas.

Edwards left behind three children. A GoFundMe page was set up for her children and family that reads, “Courtney was a Ground Handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines , a loving mother of three kids and a wonderful daughter to her beloved mother, Natalie English of Montgomery, Alabama.” The page explains, “Our Local would like to ask you to help us raise money for her three beautiful kids to help cover funeral expenses, day-to-day expenses and any other expenses needed to care for the children. All proceeds raised are going directly to her mother, Natalie, for the care of Courtney’s kids.”

Donielle Prophete, the president of Communication Workers of America Local 3645, created the GoFundMe page.