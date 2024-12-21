News by Daniel Johnson American Airlines Settles Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Filed By Three Black Men Although neither the airline nor the three men gave details about the settlement.







On Dec. 19, American Airlines announced it would settle a federal lawsuit filed by three Black men who accused the airline of racial discrimination in its treatment of them.

According to The New York Times, although neither the airline nor the nonprofit that represented the three men gave details about the settlement, a joint statement issued by the three men indicated that the settlement was a victory for Black passengers.

“We are very pleased that American Airlines took our complaint seriously, and we hope that this never happens to Black passengers or any other people of color again. Our goal in speaking out has always been to create change. We are proud that we used our voices to make a difference in the lives of Black Americans,” Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, and Xavier Veal said via a statement provided by the Public Citizen Litigation Group, a nonprofit that represented them in court in conjunction with Outten & Golden, a law firm.

As part of the settlement, American Airlines terminated the flight attendants involved in the incident, including a white flight attendant who had accused the three men of having body odor, which led to their removal from the flight.

The settlement also reportedly includes a commitment from American Airlines to prevent discrimination from occurring on its flights, but none of these commitments were discussed by the airline’s representatives.

In its own statement, American Airlines indicated that it is the company’s goal to create a “welcoming and inclusive environment” for customers and that “the agreement allows all parties to move forward and focus on what matters most — ensuring a safe and inclusive travel experience for every customer.”

“American Airlines is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment to all customers,” a spokesperson told CNN. “While we cannot comment on the specific details of the settlement, we have reached an amicable resolution regarding the lawsuit filed earlier this year.”

However, American Airlines has been accused of racial discrimination in the past.

In 2017, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Black travelers warning against flying with the airline, citing instances of discriminatory behavior. The advisory was lifted in 2018 after the company took steps to address the organization’s concerns.

The NAACP was also critical of what it described as a “pattern of discrimination” in a June 2024 press release after the men initially filed a lawsuit against the airline in May 2024.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson alluded to the organization’s previous stance in a statement at the time, “The NAACP is proud to champion efforts to hold corporations accountable…Recent discriminatory actions from company employees prove that there is a dire need for continued accountability and resolution to this clear pattern. We encourage American Airlines to come revive the advisory panel and reconvene with the NAACP to devise a path forward that ensures equitable experiences for all American Airlines customers. Without a swift and decisive response, the NAACP will be forced to reinstate an advisory against the airline.”

