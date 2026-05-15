Technology by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors American Express Expands AI Education With New Scholarship Programs For Small Businesses This week, the financial services company announced two programs focused on AI training and workforce development







American Express is expanding its efforts in artificial intelligence education with a new initiative aimed at helping small businesses understand and use AI tools in their daily work.

The financial services company announced two programs focused on AI training and workforce development in partnership with nonprofits Generation and Scholarship America. Many entrepreneurs want to integrate generative AI into areas like customer service, marketing, scheduling, and administrative tasks, but they often lack the technical knowledge to use the technology effectively.

One of the new programs, called “AI Upskilling for Small Business,” will provide online courses in English and Spanish for business owners and employees worldwide. According to American Express, the curriculum will emphasize practical applications instead of broad theoretical concepts. It will include specialized tracks in digital marketing, customer success, and general AI operations.

The company is also introducing the “Smart Futures for Small Business Scholarships” program. This initiative will provide eligible U.S. workers with financial support for AI certification courses offered by accredited institutions and technology vendors. Scholarship recipients can receive funds to develop technical skills that are becoming essential in various industries.

Jennifer Skyler, the chief corporate affairs officer at American Express, stated that the company aims to help smaller businesses move from trying out AI to using it consistently as a productivity tool.

“These initiatives were designed to help small businesses move from Gen AI exploration to practical application, equipping them to drive productivity and help unlock new opportunities for growth,” Skyler said.

This announcement reflects a broader trend in the small business economy. A 2025 American Express Trendex report found that over half of surveyed small businesses were already using AI, with many noting improvements in efficiency, employee productivity, and customer service. However, most business owners acknowledged they were still figuring out how to use the technology strategically.

Industry analysts say the need for AI education is increasing as small businesses face pressure to modernize without the budgets or staffing resources often available to large corporations. American Express has not revealed how many businesses it expects to participate in the new training programs.

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