Ice-T and American Greetings Team Up For The Coolest E-Card Yet

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit show veteran Ice-T has taken on another role as pitchman for a new product released by American Greetings.

The company has just announced that Tracy Marrow, known as Fin in the long-running series and more popularly recognized as hip-hop recording artist Ice T, is collaborating with American Greetings for a new online greeting card called a SmashUp™ video e-card. It’s a customizable video card featuring Ice-T for people celebrating the birthdays of friends, family, or anyone you want to acknowledge.

“Birthdays have always been a reflective time for me,” said Ice-T in a written statement. “I appreciate every day throughout the year but hearing from so many friends and family on my birthday reminds me of just how lucky I am. Knowing I can now be a small part of someone’s birthday celebration is truly a gift.”

The SmashUp video e-card is inspired by the classic “Mister“Rogers’ Neighborhood” television show. In it, customers will see the veteran actor wearing a bright purple cardigan as he transforms from Ice-T to Nice-T. You will see him in various scenarios, playing the clarinet, wrapping presents, blowing up balloons, and working on an ice sculpture. You can also witness a scene where the rapper brings together a group of puppies before transforming back into the actor we know as Ice-T.

“Ice-T has been a superstar since day one with his iconic music and his popular television roles,” said Rob Matousek, executive director of Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings.

“We are excited to welcome him to our neighborhood and know this new card will bring happiness to fans of all ages.”

You can purchase the e-cards on www.americangreetings.com or www.bluemountain.com or via the American Greetings and Blue Mountain e-card apps available for iPhone and Android phones . The SmashUps can be shared via email, text, or social media. There are different levels of membership, ranging from $6.99 to $39.99.

