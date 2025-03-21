Hip-Hop To Take Over Street (Signs) In Miami

Several streets in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami will be renamed in honor of some iconic area stars and songs connected to the area’s rich history of hip-hop.

According to The Miami Herald, a proposal by District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon to the Miami-Dade County Commission was approved March 18 to rename several streets in Liberty City after some Miami hip-hop legends’ song titles and/or phrases from recognizable songs.

The renaming of the streets will take place along 18th Avenue in the famed neighborhood.

“This item will bring more culture to Miami,” Commissioner Marleine Bastein said. “We want a place that is always sizzling. That is vibrant and dynamic.”

The streets are not being completely renamed but given alternate names to refer to those blocks.

“We need to try something dramatic to really change the neighborhood,” Hardemon said. “People in these communities take music very seriously.”

Some of the artists attributed to Liberty City include Trina and Trick Daddy, Flo Rida, Pitbull, Rick Ross, Uncle Luke, the City Girls, and even Betty Wright.

Here are the streets being renamed and the location.

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 19th Avenue:

What’s My Name Street on NW 62nd Street

City Girls Street on NW 63rd Street

Soul Ties Street on NW 64th Street

Post & Delete Street on NW 65th Street

Chase Dis Money Street on NW 66th Street

Born N Raised Street on NW 67th Street

Big Money Baller Street on NW 68th Street

We the Best Terrace on NW 68th Terrace

Still Da Baddest Street on NW 69th Street

Trick Love the Kids Street on NW 69th Terrace

It’s Your Birthday Street on NW 70th Street

Bad Boys Bad Boys Street on NW 71st Street

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and the jurisdictional boundary of the City of Miami:

Welcome to the MIA Terrace on NW 62nd Terrace

I Luv My Dawgs Street on NW 63rd Street

I Deserve It All Street on NW 64th Street

Closer to My Dreams Street on NW 65th Street

Tunnel Vision Street on NW 66th Street

Welcome to My House Street on NW 67th Street

You Go Girl Street on NW 68th Street

People Change on NW 68th Terrace

Lovers and Friends Street on NW 69th Street

Peace In Da Hood Street on NW 69th Terrace

Run Da Yard Street on NW 70th Street

Between NW 17th Avenue and NW 18th Avenue:

No Pain, No Gain Street on NW 71st Street

Between NW 62nd Terrace and NW 71st Street:

Memory Lane Avenue on NW 18th Avenue

