American Music Awards Explains Why Chris Brown and Ciara’s Michael Jackson Tribute Was Canceled

Social media has been up in arms after Chris Brown revealed what could’ve been when it came to the Michael Jackson tribute he was slated to perform.

In wake of revealing the American Music Awards canceling his tribute just ahead of the show, singer Ciara shared footage showing her and Brown rehearsing together for the tribute. Once fans learned Brown and CiCi spent their time practicing for a performance that ended up getting axed, many have been sounding off about the decision.

Amid the backlash, Dick Clark Productions is responding to Brown’s claims that his tribute performance in honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller was canceled last minute,” ET reports.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately,” the statement read.

“This element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown.”

On Saturday, Brown took to Instagram to reveal his rehearsal footage for the tribute.

“U SERIOUS?” Brown captioned the post. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

On Monday, Ciara released a video showing her and Brown dancing in what would’ve been their collaborative performance honoring the King of Pop.

“MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” Ciara captioned the post. “Thriller 40th Anniversary.”

She went on to applaud Brown for being “fun” to work with.

@ChrisBrownOfficial you’re a rare breed of this generation,” she added. “Always fun to rock with you.”

Fans have been speaking out, blasting the AMAs for canceling what many feel would’ve been the best performance of the night.

“Ciara and Chris are being robbed of there career, awards and putting on a show for the people that love em the most. They deserve better,” one fan wrote.