February 28, 2025
‘American Soul Star’ Finale Is Filming In Metro Atlanta – The Heartbeat Of The South
The American Soul Star finale is taking place in Stonecrest, Ga.
American Soul Star, a new singing competition exclusively for soul artists, will begin in Metro Atlanta on March 1.
The competition, which is being filmed as a multi-episode series set to stream on Tubi, will showcase soul singers from across the nation. In partnership with Atlanta’s premier urban radio station, V-103, American Soul Star aims to provide a platform for artists who embody the essence of soul music.
“We are beyond thrilled to provide this incredible opportunity for soul artists to showcase their talent on a national stage,” said Michael Harper, CEO of Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc. “Soul music is the foundation of so many genres, and with American Soul Star, we’re ensuring its legacy continues by uplifting the next generation of soulful voices.”
American Soul Star is the first singing competition dedicated solely to soul music. It fills a gap left by mainstream talent shows that often focus on pop and country. The show highlights singers who bring depth, passion, and authenticity to soul and R&B.
The competition held live auditions in Stonecrest, Georgia. Fifty contestants were chosen at the beginning of the process. Only ten contestants advanced to the final round. The winner will receive a $50,000 grand prize, a record deal with Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc., and a debut EP produced by Grammy-winning producer Zaytoven.
The finale of American Soul Star will take place at New Black Wall Street Market – Main Stage, 8109 Mall Pkwy, in Stonecrest, Georgia.
There is no confirmed premiere date for American Soul Star on Tubi, though the show will join a diverse lineup on the streaming platform. With a reported 80 million users, Tubi offers a wide range of television and film content.
In addition to American Soul Star, viewers can explore the platform’s “Black Cinema” section, which features a collection of classic and contemporary Black films.
Tubi has also become a hub for independent Black filmmakers. While the service is ad-supported, it provides access to a variety of films, ranging from low-budget guilty pleasures to critically acclaimed features.
RELATAED CONTENT: Tubi Partners With The Black List For Pioneering ‘To Be Commissioned Initiative’