News by Kandiss Edwards ‘American Soul Star’ Finale Is Filming In Metro Atlanta – The Heartbeat Of The South The American Soul Star finale is taking place in Stonecrest, Ga.







American Soul Star, a new singing competition exclusively for soul artists, will begin in Metro Atlanta on March 1.

The competition, which is being filmed as a multi-episode series set to stream on Tubi, will showcase soul singers from across the nation. In partnership with Atlanta’s premier urban radio station, V-103, American Soul Star aims to provide a platform for artists who embody the essence of soul music.

“We are beyond thrilled to provide this incredible opportunity for soul artists to showcase their talent on a national stage,” said Michael Harper, CEO of Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc. “Soul music is the foundation of so many genres, and with American Soul Star, we’re ensuring its legacy continues by uplifting the next generation of soulful voices.”

✨It's finally here‼️🥳 The epic finale of American Soul Star is about to drop! Are you ready⁉️🔥 A huge shoutout to our radio partners V-103 for helping us turn up the excitement!!! 🤩🔥Check us out on V-103 now & DO NOT miss the FINALE 💥 of American Soul Star‼️ pic.twitter.com/iK64Wnrv9j — American Soul Star™️ (@AMSoulStar) February 18, 2025

American Soul Star is the first singing competition dedicated solely to soul music. It fills a gap left by mainstream talent shows that often focus on pop and country. The show highlights singers who bring depth, passion, and authenticity to soul and R&B.

The competition held live auditions in Stonecrest, Georgia. Fifty contestants were chosen at the beginning of the process. Only ten contestants advanced to the final round. The winner will receive a $50,000 grand prize, a record deal with Avant-Garde Entertainment, Inc., and a debut EP produced by Grammy-winning producer Zaytoven.

The finale of American Soul Star will take place at New Black Wall Street Market – Main Stage, 8109 Mall Pkwy, in Stonecrest, Georgia.

There is no confirmed premiere date for American Soul Star on Tubi, though the show will join a diverse lineup on the streaming platform. With a reported 80 million users, Tubi offers a wide range of television and film content.

In addition to American Soul Star, viewers can explore the platform’s “Black Cinema” section, which features a collection of classic and contemporary Black films.

Tubi has also become a hub for independent Black filmmakers. While the service is ad-supported, it provides access to a variety of films, ranging from low-budget guilty pleasures to critically acclaimed features.

RELATAED CONTENT: Tubi Partners With The Black List For Pioneering ‘To Be Commissioned Initiative’