Soul-Funk Singer Gwen McCrae, ‘Queen Of Rare Groove,’ Dies At 81

Gwen McCrae was heralded by many as “The Queen of Rare Groove.” She has died at the age of 81. Fans remember the soul-funk singer for her contributions to this sector of disco.

Born Gwen Mosley, the Florida native started her career with her husband, George McCrae, in 1963. The married couple later signed to Altson and TK Records, but moderate success led Gwen to try a southern soul sound. However, the singer caught traction when she began focusing on dance-focused records that promoted a “Miami sound” to intrigued audiences.

This sound proved viable for both McCraes, scoring George a UK #1 hit with “Rock Your Baby,” but the musical relationship began to impact their marital one. Reeling from the breakup in 1976, McCrae delved further into her own voice to create dance music with heavier lyricism.

According to The Guardian, her biggest hit became “Rockin’ Chair,” which reached #9 on the Billboard pop charts. With her throaty voice blending with the sounds of disco, she continued to roll out additional hits such as “90% Of Me Is You” and “All This Love That I’m Givin.'”

However, her recording career began to dwindle as well after TK Studios and the label went under in the early 1980s. Despite this, her career found another path through live performances across the United Kingdom. This newfound arena of fame aided McCrae throughout her fluctuating career.

“The only time I’m really happy is when I’m on that stage, in front of my audience,” McCrae said in 1997. “Then I’m the happiest woman in the world.”

The singer continued to tour until 2012 when she suffered a stroke while performing in England. The issue left her paralyzed on the left side and unable to walk. Following years of treatment, McCrae died from a long-time illness.

McCrae remains a household name in the disco scene for Brits during the era. However, her impact on the genre in the United States remains less known. Despite this, the singer’s influence may receive new recognition as the “Miami Sound” gains new acclaim by music historians.

