News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Americans Are Flocking To Their Neighborhood Chicken Coops To Evade Rising Cost Of Eggs The rise of homegrown chicken coops is helping combat the costs of eggs and the greater threat of bird flu.







Americans are taking matters into their own backyards to avoid the rising costs of eggs.

Instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store, more people are venturing to their backyards or their neighbor’s house to collect some eggs at a lower price. The venture has become not only a self-sustainable way to provide fresh eggs, but an emerging side hustle for those wanting cheaper alternatives.

One woman spoke to NBC News about her custom-made coop at her Atlanta home. With 17 chickens on the premises, Naeema Finley produces over 5,000 eggs a year. Although she initially started for her own health preferences, she now has grown a business, selling a dozen for around $3 to $9.

Concerns over bird flu rising across the United States, which led to the death of over 13 million chickens and prompted the scarcity of eggs, have skyrocketed the popularity of these extra-local options.

“It is an involved process to do it the right way,” Finley said. “But it’s worth it.”

Finley’s success also led to another chicken-related venture, a consulting business. Through The Royal Chicken Coop, Finley helps others create their own sustainable egg production. However, her glory stays with her main flock, which she names after influential Black women like Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé.

While these local chicken coops provide fresher and better-quality eggs, the risk of bird flu still exists.

“Anytime you have your own backyard poultry that potentially has exposure to those wild birds, it’s always going to be a risk,” explained Kathy Whitman, a Colorado State University Extension veterinary specialist.

Homegrown chicken farmers should maintain extra protocols to ensure they don’t bring fecal matter from wild birds into the environment. The coops should also be secured to prevent birds from coming inside, ensuring consumers and customers can feel safe when frying an egg.

Whitman added, “All of these large operations that have had bird flu outbreaks have stringent biosecurity protocols and have invested a lot of money in safety, and still, the bug is able to get in on occasion. So, the backyard coop owner has to be especially diligent — and consult with a veterinarian with any concerns.”

Finley thinks the shift in access and preference for locally raised chickens remains a good thing. Others have also taken to the trend, using the opportunity to provide quality goods that they can give back to their communities.

RELATED CONTENT: Barbados Cotton: The Government’s Labor Call Amid Slavery’s Lingering Threads