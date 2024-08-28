Los Angeles Police Looking For Missing 14-Year-Old Teen, 3-Week-Old Newborn

Police in Los Angeles are looking for the whereabouts of a teenager who disappeared from her neighborhood with her newborn child in need of daily medication.

The Los Angeles Police Department released an Ebony Alert to help locate two teenagers and an infant, Amoria Brown, Omoria Brown, and Sanaii Brown. According to CNN, an Ebony Alert was passed into law in California on Oct. 8, 2023, to create an emergency alert system to help find missing Black youth and women between the ages of 12 and 25.

Officials with the department state that on Aug. 25, 2024, around 10 p.m., the three girls, 14-year-old Amoria Brown, her three-week-old daughter Omoria Brown, and Amoria’s sister-in-law, 15-year-old Sanaii Brown were last seen in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive. Police believe they were headed to the high desert area with family.

The descriptions of the girls are as follows:

Amoria has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, gray shorts, and gray sandals. Sanaii has black hair and brown eyes, stands at 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. No description of what she was wearing was shared.

The release mentioned that Omoria suffers from a heart condition and needs daily medication.

LAPD NEWS: Critical Missing Newborn in Need of Medication pic.twitter.com/KXXV5xAZlG — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 26, 2024

NBC News reported that Amoria’s guardian, Raquel Brown, claims the 14-year-old contacted the family to let them know they were OK.

“It’s just a lot right now; trying to take it all in, trying to process it,” said Raquel. “I just want the baby to be OK. She’s not a bad mom. I’m not going to say that she’s bad. She’s young. I can’t just expect her to change overnight, so I do want to make that clear, but I’m here to help.”

Amoria’s family has stated that only Sanaii has reunited with the family since the police department released the Ebony Alert.

