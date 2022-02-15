Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer Will Host the 94th Oscars

This year’s Oscars Award producer announced the hosts for this year’s ceremony.

Will Packer, who is producing this year’s Oscars, revealed that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes would be sharing hosting duties for the 94th Oscars®. This will be the first time that all three women are hosting the ceremony. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said Packer in a written statement.

“I know the fun Regina, Amy, and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Hall, Schumer, and Sykes.

Award-nominated actor and producer Hall will be starring in the upcoming Master where she also served as executive producer of the film. She is also producing and starring in Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Schumer is an Emmy®, Peabody, and Critics Choice Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. In her upcoming comedy series, Life and Beth, she is the writer, director, executive producer, and serves as its lead star.

The Emmy-winning writer, comedian, actor, and producer Sykes is a creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the comedy series The Upshaws. She can also be seen in the upcoming series History of the World; Part II.

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood. The event will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The talented Packer is the founder and CEO of his own film production company, Will Packer Productions, and Will Packer Media, a television, digital, and branded content company. He has produced, or executive produced many movies that have earned critical praise throughout the years. Films that may be recognizable include The Photograph, Little, What Men Want, Night School, Breaking In, Girls Trip, Ride Along 2, Straight Outta Compton, No Good Deed, Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along, Think Like a Man, Takers, Obsessed and Stomp the Yard.

Packer has also been involved in television production as well. His list of television credits include That Girl Lay Lay, Blackballed, Ambitions, Bigger, Being Mary Jane, and Uncle Buck. Packer’s remake of Roots earned the producer an Emmy nomination.