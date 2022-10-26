‘An Incredible Honor’: New Series On The Only All-Black Ranger Unit, Buffalo Rangers, In The Works

The resilient story behind U.S. Army’s, first, last, and only all-Black Ranger unit, will be televised in a limited TV series called Buffalo Rangers.

Writer Bruce McKenna (Band of Brothers) is joining creative forces with David Broyles (Six) and Nick Jones Jr. (Yasuke) to bring the forthcoming series to life, Variety reports.

Produced by South Korea-based Moving Pictures Company, Buffalo Rangers also leans on an additional dynamic production team including Thomas Suh through his Système D Entertainment company, Debra Martin Chase (Harriet), Paul Merryman (The Outpost) and Jariko Denman (The Outpost), a retired U.S. Army Ranger with 15 combat deployments under his belt.

“Neglected by history, it’s time these true American heroes got their due,” McKenna said, according to the outlet.

The 2nd Ranger Company, infamously known as the “Buffaloes,” was the only all-black company in what would eventually be an integrated Army, as reported by the Army Special Operations Forces‘ office of the command historian. Their nickname was adopted in tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers who came before them.

As one of the first three Ranger companies to arrive in Korea in December 1950, these brave men conducted combat patrols and fought in numerous battles during the Korean War. They were assigned to infiltrate through enemy lines and attack command posts, artillery, tank parks, and communications centers in response to the guerrilla warfare.

In March 1951, the 2nd Rangers parachuted in with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team (ARCT), around the town of Munsan-ni during Operation Tomahawk. The drop was notably considered the first U.S. Army Ranger airborne combat insertion in history. At the time of the fight on Hill 581, the company had suffered 75 losses.

“As a Black man and a veteran, to help tell the story of these brave men who endured the many hardships of racism while serving our country is truly an incredible honor,” said Jones, who served in the United States Marine Corps before leaving to pursue a writing career in the film industry.