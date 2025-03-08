News by Kandiss Edwards Tesla Dealership Set On Fire In France By Anarchist Group Targeting Elon Musk A dozen Tesla vehicles were set on fire, with 8 totally destroyed.







A Tesla dealership in France was set on fire in what authorities are calling a suspected arson attack, according to French outlet La Dépêche.

The fire broke out on March 2 in the Toulouse suburb of Plaisance-du-Touch. The blaze destroyed 8 Tesla vehicles, causing an estimated loss of 700,000 euros ($756,280), while four other Teslas were badly damaged.

The city prosecutor’s office stated the fire was “no accident at all.”

Investigators believe the arsonists cut a hole in the dealership’s perimeter fence before setting the fire. March 4, a Southern France anarchist group claimed responsibility, calling the attack a part of its mission to combat fascism.

Il y a aujourd’hui une accélération du projet fasciste, patriarcal, écocidaire et colonialiste. Alors que les élites multiplient les saluts nazis nous avons décidé de saluer à notre manière un concessionnaire tesla dans dans la nuit du 2 au 3 mars 2025 à plaisance-du-touch.

Nous avons incendié des véhicules à l’intérieur de l’enceinte à l’aide de deux bidons à essence. Nous nous sommes demandé après coup si des plaques d’allume-feu n’auraient pas été un moyen plus efficace. “Today, there is an acceleration of the fascist, patriarchal, genocidal, and colonialist project. While the elites multiply Nazi salutes, we decided to greet a Tesla dealer in our own way on the night of March 2 to 3, 2025, in Plaisance-du-Touch. We set fire to vehicles inside the compound using two petrol cans,” the group said in a statement.

The group’s message encouraged others to take similar action against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his billionaire allies. Its slogan, “Welcome Spring, Burn a Tesla!” suggests more attacks may follow.

While the French government has not condoned attacks on Musk’s businesses, officials have been critical of him in recent days.

“Ten years ago, if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new reactionary international and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany, who would have imagined it?” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron’s comments refer to Musk’s attendance at a far-right German political event where he voiced support for a reportedly extremist party. Musk urged members not to be ashamed of the party’s past, which includes aiding in the Holocaust. He also appeared to endorse ethnic nationalism.

“It’s good to be proud of German culture and German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said.

Since joining the Trump administration, Musk has drawn controversy for inflammatory statements and actions.

During the presidential inauguration, Musk was seen making a chest-to-arm motion interpreted as a Nazi salute on stage. The X owner denied the gesture was intentional, but many disagreed.

Musk has also promoted the idea of seizing Canada and Denmark and incorporating them into the United States. Citizens of the nations have spoken out boisterously against what they deem hostile rhetoric.

As Musk’s influence grows increasingly controversial, more groups have turned to direct action against him, both in the U.S. and abroad.

