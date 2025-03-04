Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tesla Drivers Nix Vehicle Logos In Protest Of Elon Musk The anti-Elon Musk sentiment has grown as the Tesla CEO supports far-right movements across the world.







Many Tesla owners are fed up with Elon Musk’s political antics, and are finding an innovative way to show their discontent.

Some owners have decided to scrap off Tesla’s “T” branding on their cars to protest the CEO’s controversial actions. Since Musk has taken a liking to President Donald Trump, and a subsequent seat within his administration, more left-leaning Tesla owners have decided to distance themselves.

Photos of cars that appear to be Teslas with different logos have gone viral. Vehicles with the body of some of its high-end models, now have the branding of Audi or Honda or Toyota. attached. Even Tesla’s provocative yet popular Cybertrucks have gotten a new name stuck to the back of them.

For some, owning a Tesla no longer promotes pride, but more-so “embarrassment” to support Musk’s company. Many considered the final straw to be Musk’s use of an alleged Nazi salute during Trump’s inauguration. Especially for European Tesla owners, these “weird” actions broke their allegiance to Tesla.

“He was getting more and more weird,” shared Mike Schwede, a longtime Tesla owners based in Switzerland, to The Guardian. “I felt nothing but utter disgust. And I no longer enjoyed sitting in my Tesla.”

Not only are people rebranding the Teslas they already own, but not forking over the sum to buy new ones either.

Data obtained by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association revealed that Tesla sales in Europe dropped 45% in January. The Texas-based automaker sold less than 10,000 cars, 9,945 specifically, for the month, despite selling over 18,000 the year prior.

Moreover, Musk’s recent branding across the continent has associated him with fascist leaders than that of an environmentally-focused tech innovator. A parody Tesla ad in London now mocks Musk’s fascist salute, also referring to the vehicle at the “swasticar.” Furthermore, a range of “Anti-Elon” stickers have popped up on the EVs, including ones that say “I bought this before Elon went crazy.”

As Musk supports far-right politicians and movements within the United States and several European countries, his company’s liberal consumer base are taking matters into their hands. While Musk remains aware of the declining sales, he has encouraged his workers that an “epic” year lies ahead.



