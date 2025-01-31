Dr. Dre, Sheila E. Assist Anderson .Paak During Benefit Concert In California

A benefit concert took place at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 30 to assist efforts to help people who were affected by the recent fires in Los Angeles and during Anderson .Paak’s set, the musician brought out Dr. Dre and Sheila E.

According to Variety, several acts took to the stage at the two arenas to assist with getting donations for FireAid. Some of those artists included Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Lil Baby, among others. One of the highlights of many throughout the night was when Anderson .Paak brought Dr. Dre and legendary drummer Sheila E. to the stage while he was performing.

The Compton producer performed one of his hit songs, “Still D.R.E.,” and also did his vocals for the Tupac song, “California Love” which the music producer was featured on.

O Anderson .Paak é um espetáculo. pic.twitter.com/L3q0waReIZ — NANY RAFAELA (@Rafaelaynan) January 31, 2025

The man born as Andre Young also gave props to first responders during the set.

“I want to say this is a magical moment for me,” said Dre. “I got so much love for you guys and this summer will be the mark of 40 years that I’ve been in this business. And I appreciate all the love that you guys have been giving me, and the reason that we’re here, I appreciate all the first responders and firemen that put their lives on the line and I appreciate all that love. It’s all about love for me tonight. But guess what else I got?”

But, Anderson .Paak didn’t just bring Dre onstage, he also brought Sheila E. on to show off her legendary skills.

She helped him with the songs “Put Me Thru” and “Come Down,” showing he could still drum with the best of them.

The Fire Aid benefit concert was produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, along with Live Nation, and the LA Clippers.

RELATED CONTENT: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Decides to Remove Album From Grammy Consideration