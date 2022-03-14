Andis Company Debuts its First Collaboration with Compton Cowboys

Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling and animal grooming tools brand dedicated to empowering users to create their way, is excited to announce the launch of its Creator Series.

This Andis Creator Series highlights brand partnerships with creators that use Andis tools as a vehicle to help drive, inspire and create new opportunities for a more purposeful tomorrow. The series debut focuses on the Compton Cowboys — a collective of lifelong friends on a mission to both uplift their community through mentoring youth in the Los Angeles area city of Compton, Calif. and highlight the rich legacy of African Americans in equine and western culture.

“Partnering with the Compton Cowboys encapsulates all that we stand for at Andis,” said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, the company’s vice president of marketing. “We are thrilled to highlight Randy Savvy and his crew in our first installment of our Andis Creator Series because they embody everything Andis believes in; family, creativity, community and, of course, a love for grooming. Through our partnership we want to demonstrate how creativity and creative expression can make the world a better place and also motivate and inspire others to create their way.”