André 3000, Simone Biles, Dapper Dan, Sha’Carri Richardson, Among Met Gala’s 2025 Host Committee

The 2025 Met Gala promises to spotlight Black excellence with a “Tailored for You” dress code and a host committee featuring Black A-list talent from the worlds of art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports.

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams were previously announced as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, and LeBron James, who will serve as honorary chair. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the actors, artists, athletes, designers, filmmakers, musicians, and writers that will support the evening’s festivities as part of the host committee.

Screen stars included in this year’s host committee include Ayo Edebiri, Regina King, and Jeremy Pope. Filmmakers who will host include Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, along with theater creatives Audra McDonalds, actor/playwright Jeremy O. Harris, and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Artists who will serve as hosts are Rashid Johnson and painters Jordan Casteel and Kara Walker.

Designers include the renowned Dapper Dan, British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, and Olivier Rousteing. Athletes include Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles and her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens, WNBA star Angel Reese, and Olympic gold track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson.

“I’m beyond excited to stand with my fellow Host Committee members in supporting The Met and this year’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, celebrating the undeniable impact of Black creativity on fashion and culture for centuries,” Richardson said in a statement.

“Our style isn’t just what we wear—it’s how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word. Fashion sets us apart, but it also brings us together—whether you’re shining on the track, commanding the stage, or just making the streets of New York your runway. On May 5, our light will continue shining on the power of style, and trust me, you don’t wanna miss it.”

Writers include author and activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Edward Kobina Enninful, the Ghanaian-born British editor and stylist who previously served as editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Condé Nast. Music stars included in the host committee are André 3000, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Tyla, and Usher.

“I’m honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met,” Usher said. “The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated.”

Elevating the celebration of Black excellence, Chef Kwame Onwuachi will craft the Met Gala menu, while artist Cy Gavin will oversee the creative direction for the red carpet design. Additional décor concepts will be led by Derek McLane and Raúl Àvila.

“I am thrilled and honored to be creating the dining experience for this year’s Met Gala,” Onwuachi said. “As a chef who grew up in the Bronx, being a part of such an iconic New York institution for the most celebrated, star-studded night of the year is like a professional dream come true. And as a lover of high fashion, collaborating on the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, brings a whole new level of inspiration for me and my team to work with.”

The evening’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” pays homage to the exhibition’s exploration of suiting and menswear. It highlights distinctive silhouettes, fabrics, and accessories, offering both guidance and room for creative expression.

The Met Gala is set to take place on May 5, 2025. “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will be on view at The Met Fifth Avenue from May 10 through October 26, 2025.

