Black Men Are Taking Over The 2025 Met Gala With ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Theme

Black Male Excellence will helm the ship at the 2025 Met Gala, where “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will serve as the theme.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has enlisted a distinguished group of stylish Black male icons to co-chair the prestigious Met Gala. The lineup includes actor Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair, according to Vogue.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Wednesday. The exhibition, inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, will display garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the timeless style of Black men through the lens of dandyism from the 18th century to the present—making the 2025 chairs a perfect match for the event.

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala will be ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ — based on the style of Black men throughout history.



Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and LeBron James will be the co-chairs. pic.twitter.com/1U6oQSmzrZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2024

Domingo has been blazing up red carpets after sweeping the award season with his 2023 lineup of standout onscreen roles in Academy Award-nominated films like Rustin and The Color Purple. He made his Met Gala debut earlier this year. Lewis Hamilton, a regular at the event since 2015, joins A$AP Rocky and Pharrell, who has attended six times and co-chaired the 2017 gala themed “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Meanwhile, LeBron James will make his stylish Met Gala debut, serving as honorary chair for the occasion.

Following the announcement, Hamilton shared how “honored” he is to chair next year’s Met Gala.

Honored to be one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. See you in May ~ pic.twitter.com/037A3iYh81 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 9, 2024

Amid the announcement of the 2025 Met Gala theme, Black Twitter has been sharing their reactions, with many of them being comical in nature.

white folk interpreting 2025's MET GALA theme pic.twitter.com/OqiCkEVsv8 — RICKY (@Rickyismsss) October 9, 2024

Jonathan Majors hearing about the 2025 Met Gala theme pic.twitter.com/GKxETsrh8o — high jinx (@TyrannyBanks) October 9, 2024

“Because the Met Gala is focused on Black culture, I need the invites to reflect that,” one person tweeted. “I need the designers to respect black culture. This can be one of the most iconic themes if done correctly.”

“Can’t think of anyone more deserving of being named a co-chair for the Met Gala than Colman- always have that sh*t on- Domingo,” added a fan who sang Domingo’s fashion-forward praises.

The Met Gala has been under Anna Wintour’s leadership since 1995. Always held on the first Monday in May, next year’s gala will return to New York City on May 5, 2025. The dress code will be revealed in early 2025, while the exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, will be on display from May 6 through October 26, 2025.

