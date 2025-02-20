News by Kandiss Edwards Andrew Lester Dies After Admitting Guilt In Shooting Of Black Teenager Ralph Yarl Andrew Lester shot a 16-year-old honor student in 2023. One day after pleading guilty Lester died.







Andrew Lester pled guilty to shooting a Missouri teen, Ralph Yarl, who had knocked on his door by accident. One day later, Lester died, AP reports.

The 86-year-old man was arrested in April 2023 after shooting Yarl, a 16-year-old honor student. After two years of court motions, Lester chose not to fight the charges. Instead, he signed a plea deal, admitting to second-degree assault, a lesser charge than the original first-degree assault.

In a statement, Yarl’s family expressed their disappointment at the length of time it took to reach closure. According to the family, Lester successfully delayed his prosecution, meaning Ralph will never see his assailant face justice.

“Now, another Black child harmed by prejudice will never see the man who shot him face the full weight of the justice system,” the family said. “While Lester finally admitted guilt, it came at the very last moment—after two years of stalling. That delay leaves our family reeling.”

Elderly man who shot black teen Ralph Yarl — for ringing the wrong doorbell —dies days after admitting guilt https://t.co/Fb221kUmpq pic.twitter.com/u8V2fPtELB — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2025

Though Lester has passed away, this may not be the end of the saga. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the Yarl family’s civil suit against Lester’s family.

On April 29, 2024, Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, released a statement:

“Today, on behalf of my son Ralph Yarl, we stand before you to announce a significant step towards justice and accountability… This incident not only shattered our family but also exposed a critical gap in our societal fabric, where the safety of our children is jeopardized by reckless actions.”

The suit alleges “negligence” on Lester’s part. The shooter claimed he mistakenly shot Yarl because he assumed the teen was a thief. This assumption is being challenged by the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt.

“The suit is based on what [Lester] said,” Merritt said. “If he’s saying, ‘I mistakenly thought this person was a robber,’ we’re saying that’s negligence. You weren’t paying close enough attention. Everybody who rings your doorbell can’t be a robber.”

The family is also suing the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association. The civil case is still ongoing.

RELATED CONTENT: NYPD Faces Backlash For Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Mass Shooting