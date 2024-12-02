News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Trial For White Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl To Start In February After 86-year-old Andrew Lester underwent a mental evaluation in September, the judge announced that the trial would start as scheduled







The trial for a white man who shot 16-year-old Black teenager Ralph Yarl, who mistakenly went to his house to pick up his younger brothers, will start in February after he underwent a mental evaluation in September, the judge on the case announced.

Last year, on April 13, Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong house and was shot twice by a white homeowner, Andrew Lester, in Kansas City, Missouri. Several days later, Lester was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

According to NBC News, the trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 18, after the completed mental evaluation was entered into the record on Nov. 15. The retired aircraft mechanic has pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was accused of shooting Yarl with a gun after he rang his doorbell. He erroneously appeared at Lester’s house when he went to pick up his younger twin brothers. He was supposed to go to Northeast 115th Terrace but ended up at Lester’s house at Northeast 115th Street.

After the shooting, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson stated that the shooting may have been racially motivated.

BREAKING: A Clay County prosecutor has filed charges against Andrew Lester for the shooting of 16-yo #RalphYarl. The 85-yo white man will be charged with assault in the 1st degree and armed criminal action. https://t.co/RT73dk6XDm — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 17, 2023

A written statement was given to KSHB 41 from Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe.

“The family of Ralph Yarl is grateful that the trial against Andrew Lester is moving forward. This case represents more than just accountability — it’s a step toward justice for the trauma Ralph and our family have endured simply because he rang the doorbell at the wrong home. We remain committed to seeking fairness and ensuring that no other family has to face such pain due to the color of their skin. Thank you to all who continue to support justice for Ralph and our eagerness to put this chapter behind us.”

A pretrial hearing was originally scheduled for last week but has been moved to Jan. 25. According to court documents, Lester’s defense attorneys asked for the continuance “for good cause shown.”

Lester is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for the assault charge, while the armed criminal action charge could place him in prison for 3 to 15 years if found guilty.

In April, a year after the shooting, the family filed a lawsuit against Lester and the home association, Highland Acres Homes Association.

