News by Kandiss Edwards Andrew Young Talks Malcolm, Martin, And Doing ‘The Dirty Work’ The civil rights icon visited The Breakfast Club to promote his new documentary 'Andrew Young: The Dirty Work.'







Civil rights icon Andrew Young is opening up about the rumored feud between Malcolm X and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Oct. 23, Young visited “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new documentary “Andrew Young: The Dirty Work.” While there, Young offered his candid perspective on the relationship between Dr. King and Malcolm X, dismissing the popular narrative that pitted the two men against each other. Instead, he explained that the men had a healthy mutual respect, which was minimized publicly as a strategic move.

“You know, there was no issue,” Young said. “The difference was that Martin Luther King learned in college, Malcolm X learned in jail, but Malcolm X read the dictionary and the Bible.”

Young’s reflection turns on a specific moment in Harlem after King’s Nobel Prize recognition. He recalled that when King entered through a back door at an armory event, he was greeted by Malcolm X and then-New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.

“Malcolm X said, ‘I just wanted to thank you for all that you’ve done. And I want you to know that I am with you in anything you want me to do,’” Young shared.

He added that Malcolm then explained his reluctance to appear publicly with King: “But I think that it’s probably better strategy if you and I don’t seem to be so close,” Young quoted.

Young credited differing trajectories rather than adversarial intent for their leadership styles.

“Malcolm was playing his lane…publicly but privately he respected Dr. King,” Young said

He noted that the so-called Black Power movement drew energy from proximity to King’s visibility: “A lot of this black power movement came out of standing right next to Dr. King walking in the South…That’s where it started,” according to Young.

He said King supported other groups that were not fully aligned with the nonviolent movement. From behind the scenes, He also noted that while “leaders at some point criticize Dr. King,” they did so “respectfully.”

Young’s remarks arrive alongside renewed interest in civil rights. He said his own efforts—including the forthcoming documentary “Andrew Young: The Dirty Work” are meant to shed light on the foundations of the movement. The Civil Rights Movement was more than just a charismatic leader and coordinated marches. Young and others were part of the less glamorous aspects of coordination and organization. Young’s firsthand testimony adds fresh nuance to the story of a legendary movement, two legendary figures, and all those who are unsung.

RELATED CONTENT: Mayor Paul Young Hopes National Guard Helps With Memphis Cleanup, Homeless Efforts