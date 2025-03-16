News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Daughter Of Atlanta Civil Rights Leader Andrew Young Dies Days After Former Mayor’s Birthday Lisa Young Alston continued in her father's footsteps of uplifting the community.







The daughter of Andrew Young, a distinguished civil rights leader in Atlanta, has died.

The family confirmed that Lisa Young Alston died on March 14, days after her father celebrated his 93rd birthday. The family did not release cause of death, but they shared their appreciation for the communal support during this tragic time.

“The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa,” the family said in a statement obtained by Atlanta News First. “We ask that the privacy of our family be respected as we deal with the loss of our loved one.”

Young Alston followed in the footsteps of public service like her father. The patriarch was a known early leader in the Civil Rights Movement, later becoming the 55th Mayor of Atlanta. While his daughter did not launch her own career in politics, she dedicated her work to communal upliftment.

According to WABE, the Howard University alum served as a program associate at InspiredU Atlanta. The nonprofit focuses on digital literacy and access for the youth and underserved communities. Prior to this role, she also held board member positions for two Kansas City, Missouri-based organizations, Connecting for Good and The Bridge Home for Children.

Atlanta leaders like Mayor Andre Dickens released statements commending Young Alston’s legacy.

“Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered. As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family,” said Dickens in a statement released Saturday.

Dr. Valerie Rice, President of Morehouse College of Medicine, also referred to Young Alston as a “remarkable individual.” She added that her life was a “testament to compassion, strength, and dedication to her community.”

The family plans to release a details on a celebration of life service soon.

