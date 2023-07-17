Angel Reese Will Empower The Next Generation Of Women Through Her Financial Literacy Foundation

The “Bayou Barbie” is ready to open doors for young girls to pursue their dreams.

Louisiana State University women’s basketball star Angel Reese has launched the Angel C. Reese Foundation to empower young girls and women to reach all-around success in sports. According to Essence, Reese’s foundation aims to educate the new generation of women in the sports industry, provide financial literacy, and extend other resources through the organization.

“The Angel C. Reese Foundation will aim to foster equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives, develop practical solutions to overcome systemic challenges and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world,” according to a statement obtained by Essence.

The LSU Lady Tigers small forward has prepared basketball camps, financial literacy programs, and scholarships that will be accessible to those participating in the organization. Reese’s foundation will also host holiday events and ongoing community programming.

Reese is no stranger to collecting a bag from the big companies. In early 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported the athlete scored several NIL deals following her contribution to the Lady Tigers’ first national championship in April 2023. She was named the “highest paid” of any player in the NCAA tournament. Reese quickly boasted 17 NIL deals totaling $392,000 per year with companies like Bose, JanSport, Xfinity, and more. Brands continued to flock to the athlete, including Mielle Organics, who offered Reese a NIL deal in May 2023, making her the new face of the Black-owned haircare brand.

On3NIL reported that Reese had scheduled Aug. 19, 2023, to host the “Back-to-School Giveback Block Party” as the inaugural event for the foundation. The event will be held at Reese’s alma mater, Saint Frances Academy, in Baltimore. Reese will be giving out school supplies, backpacks, clothing, food, and living essentials to children in need in the community.