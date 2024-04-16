Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Jackson Scores Only HBCU Draft Pick To WNBA Angel Jackson of the Jackson State Tigers will begin her historic WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces.









Angel Jackson has made HBCU history as she embarks on her WNBA career. The former Jackson State player scored the final slot in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Jackson will enter the professional sports world with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced during the draft selection on April 15. The Aces, who recently won back-to-back WNBA Championships, selected the HBCU star as the No. 36 pick overall in the third round.

Heading back out West ⬅️



With the 36th pick in the 2024 #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select @hooper_angel15 from @GoJSUTigersWBB!#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/tivXrwaU4X — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 16, 2024

Jackson originally began her collegiate career with the University of Southern California before transferring to the Mississippi HBCU. At Jackson State, the 6’6″ athlete averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds, and she helped win regular season championships two years in a row. Jackson also became SWAC’s Defensive Player of the Year twice during her two seasons in the conference, per Sports Illustrated.

Her dominance in the SWAC made her a viable contender for this year’s WNBA Draft, leading to her selection in the last round. Thus far, Jackson State has produced the last two WNBA draftees from an HBCU. Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected by the Indiana Fever during the 2022 Draft but was released before the season’s start.

However, if Jackson does make it to the official roster, she could become the second-ever HBCU draftee to play in the WNBA. The first to ever do so was Andrea Gardner, who played for the Washington Mystics in 2008.

Her selection into the WNBA is a big win for HBCU sports, with Jackson State Coach Tomekia Reid congratulating her former player on the accomplishment.

“I’m super proud of Angel Jackson on being selected tonight for the Las Vegas Aces,” Reed told the Clarion Ledger. She came into our program doing great things and never looked back. She trusted our leadership, and we were able to develop her into an amazing player. I have watched her improve tremendously over the years.

She added, “I am proud that we are able to do great things right in our HBCU community. I know Angel will do a great job once she lands in Vegas. She loves the game and has worked hard for this moment. I plan on being there with her for a brief moment when she touches in Vegas. I’m so happy her dream has come true. I am one proud coach.”

The WNBA season will begin on May 14 as Jackson prepares to make history yet again.

RELATED CONTENT: Calls For Equal Pay Mount After WNBA Draftees’ Salaries Revealed