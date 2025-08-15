After Almost 2 Decades, Georgia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Girlfriend In 2007

A woman in Georgia, Angel M. Thompson, has been arrested and charged with allegedly killing her girlfriend, who was found with no hands, feet, or head, in 2007.

According to 11Alive, Thompson was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail Aug. 11 on suspicion of being involved in Nicole Alston’s death. A warrant for her arrest was initially issued on Dec. 6, 2007. Alston’s burning body was found in a bag alongside a road in Troup County. At the time, she was not positively identified.

The case was previously listed as cold until it was reopened in December 2023. Advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy confirmed the body was Alston’s, who was 24 years old when the crime took place. Originally from Manhattan, she had recently moved to Atlanta before her death.

Thompson had been charged with concealing her girlfriend’s death and, for years, committed identity fraud in her name.

Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis said at an Aug. 13 press conference that this murder was one of the most gruesome she’s ever seen.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Alston’s mother said.

Willis said that in 2007, Alston and Thompson were in a relationship when they traveled to Georgia, and she labeled Thompson as a “trafficker.” When Alston’s body was found, she was allegedly looking for women on dating sites.

Thompson allegedly assumed Alston’s identity after she died and collected over $200,000 in government benefits while using her name to secure housing and services until 2015.

Prosecutors said that when Alston’s driver’s license needed to be renewed in 2010, Thompson replaced Alston’s photo with her own.

Officials have speculated that Thompson may have exploited other women. They are hoping to find additional individuals who may have been victims.

If anyone has any information about Alston or Thompson, they are encouraged to contact Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten at Will.Wooten@fultoncountyga.gov or to call (404) 612-6560.

