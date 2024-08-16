Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Gets Schooled By Brittney Griner As Both Players Set WNBA Records The Pheonix Mercury center blocked five shots, three at the expense of the potential rookie of the year







Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been a force on the basketball court over the past few years but faced an even bigger force when she played against WNBA veteran Brittney Griner.

According to Anthlon Sports, in a blowout win against the Sky, the Pheonix Mercury center blocked five shots during the game, with Reese, the potential rookie of the year, receiving three of them. The Mercury won the game 85-65 after Griner returned to the States after helping Team USA bring home another gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

In the game, Griner schooled Reese and the former Louisiana State University athlete shot 4-14 from the field. Griner also scored 23 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and dished out a total of six assists.

Three records were set between Reese and Griner during the game. Griner, who is winding down her WNBA career, set a Mercury record when she became the first player in franchise history to record 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks in a single game.

Reese, who is playing in a way that should garner her the coveted Rookie of the Year award recorded her 18th double-double of the season when she scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. With this feat, she passed former Sacramento Monarchs star Yolanda Griffith and Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker (tied at 17) for the second-most double-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history.

But that wasn’t it!

After playing only 25 games, Reese has pulled down 300 rebounds and became the first player in WNBA history to grab 300 or more rebounds in their first 25 games.

If she can get four rebounds or more before the season is over, she can overtake Atlanta Dream forward Tina Charles for the most double-doubles (22) by a WNBA rookie. In 2010, Charles recorded 22 double-doubles while playing for the Connecticut Sun.

Angel Reese with 11 PTS and 15 REB so far gives her 18 double-doubles in her WNBA rookie season. That moves her past Yolanda Griffith and Candace Parker (17 each), now behind only Tina Charles (22 – 2010) for most by a first-year WNBA player.https://t.co/q05YtkUGT9 — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) August 16, 2024

