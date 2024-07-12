Angel Reese Extends Double-Double Streak In Front Of Record Crowd At Barclays Center

Angel Reese has extended her record-breaking double-double streak to 15 games. The Chicago Sky rookie scored 10 points and collected 10 rebounds in the team’s 91-76 road loss Thursday, July 11, to the New York Liberty.

The “Chi Barbie” continues to have an excellent rookie season, although she admittedly didn’t have a great game. “The basketball gods keep blessing me,” Reese said. “I don’t even know how I did that. I didn’t have a great night tonight, obviously.”

The game against the Liberty proved to be a challenge for the WNBA rookie, with Reese nabbing her 10th rebound with 2:12 left in the game.

“She goes hard, she’s not out there for records, she’s out there for wins,” Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “She puts in the work, it just so happens every time you look at the stat sheet there she is again with a double-double. I’m sure she’d want the win more than just the double-double.”

Reese is in contention for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. This week, she was the first rookie this season to win the WNBA Player of the Week. In week seven of the WNBA season, the former LSU star averaged 16.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. She was also named to this month’s All-Star Game in Phoenix.

Reese was named WNBA Rookie of the Month in June when she averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game and had double-digit rebounds in all 11 games. After her record-breaking performance in June, she now leads the league in rebounding with 11.4 a game.

Thursday’s game broke the previous home attendance record for the Liberty. Earlier this season, the team faced another star rookie and Reese’s nemesis, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. A record 17,758 people at Barclays Center witnessed Reese continue her double-double streak.