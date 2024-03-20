Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Passes Ball To Congress To Stop Racial Wealth Gap LSU Basketball star Angel Reese tells Congress to tackle the racial wealth gap in a new commercial for Goldman Sachs.









Angel Reese is taking on the fight against the racial wealth gap as March Madness begins.

The LSU basketball star has partnered with Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative for a new commercial on the issue.

Amid her millions’ worth of NIL deals, Reese’s latest collaboration seeks to spread awareness. The informative commercial shows Reese speaking on what she has inherited from her mom, Angel Webb Reese, a former college basketball player.

She also describes how she gets her drive, confidence, and jump shot from her mom. She then emphasizes how the racial wealth gap limits what Black mothers can leave for their children.

“The racial wealth gap impacts Black women’s ability to leave a legacy behind,” explained Reese. “Only 71% of Black women believe their interests are being well-represented by Washington policymakers…Let’s use our voices and close the opportunity gap.”

The 21-year-old then calls on viewers to take action and pushes Congress to resolve the issue greatly impacting Black women. “Congress, the ball is in your court,” Reese says.

One Million Black Women is Goldman Sachs’ investment initiative that addresses biases that stunt Black women’s ability to thrive. Its partnership with Reese hopes to draw attention to the growing issue surrounding pay and wealth gaps for the demographic.

The “Bayou Barbie” shared the clip with her over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

“Thanks to my mom @angelzeta410 for joining me as we teamed up with @goldmansachs One Million Black Women to show why it’s so important for Black women to be able to build their own financial legacy — but to do that, we need to help narrow the racial wealth gap,” captioned the athlete. “We’re asking Congress to do their part – it’s time to advance the ball.”

The commercial will air on ESPN and Connected TV during the Elite Eight and Final Four games of the NCAA Tournament.

