Angel Reese's New Campaign To Air During the NBA Finals

Introducing “the duo that put the 3-pointer on the map,” Lem and Lime.

Louisiana State University Tiger’s basketball star Angel Reese helped better explain that through her recent NIL deal. The NCAA superstar appeared in the latest campaign for STARRY, PepsiCo’s new lemon-lime flavored soda and the official soft drink of the NBA.

The full-length advertisement for the “3>2” campaign features Zion Williamson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Matt Barnes, and of course, the animated Lem and Lime, who take the athletes through the history of the 3-pointer. The athletes gathered in a basketball gym on the bleachers, where they learned that Chris Ford made the first official swish from the 3-point line.

Reese stood to give Lem and Lime their flowers for using basic math skills to “revolutionize” the sport. “The reason you guys have any shooting range is because of these two. Give them their flowers,” she stated before one of the athletes turns and challenges her to a 3-point shootout. The LSU forward agreed to bet on one of the brand’s lemon-lime sodas and then “game on.” Reese banks a shot from half court before joining Lem and Lime to sip on the STARRY drink she won fair and square.

“STARRY is really bringing the fun to the game and we all had a great time on set shooting it together,” Reese said in a statement. “The attitude and personality of the brand shines bright, and I know fans are going to love the unique and creative STARRY take on how the 3-pointer came to be thanks to my new friends, Lem and Lime.”

“The conversations around the 3-pointer and its impact on the NBA have been debated far and wide, and we’re excited to tell the STARRY version of the history behind the shot that changed the game forever,” Michael Smith, senior director of STARRY brand marketing, said. “As a fresh new brand and the official soft drink of the NBA, we wanted to embrace hoops culture during a pivotal moment in the NBA season and give fans something fun to talk about in a way that only STARRY could.”

The “3>2: A STARRY® Story” launched during Game One of the NBA Finals.