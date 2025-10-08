Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Now Global Ambassador For Juicy Couture 'I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible,' Reese said in a statement.







WNBA star Angel Reese is leaning further into the fashion industry with her latest deal.

She is now a Global Ambassador and Creative Collaborator with Juicy Couture. The two parties have released a new apparel collection called “Angel Couture.” Reese says she co-designed the pieces.

“I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible,” Reese said in a statement obtained by Women’s Wear Daily. “Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion. Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable.”

The collection features Juicy’s signature velour tracksuits in colorways such as black, light blue, and shades ranging from light pink to deeper pink. The collection also features knitwear and fleece sets, as well as blinged-out crop tops and oversized tees that can be dressed up or down.

“A limited-edition collection that blends court-side confidence with our iconic glam,” the website said. “Think luxe velour, sparkling heritage logos, and an unapologetic attitude in every piece. From pink tracks made for stand-out moments to sleek black glam—this collaboration celebrates game-changers.”

Items in the collection ranges from $65 to $139. Wearers of the “Viva La Juicy” fragrance will also see the WNBA All-Star face featured in its campaign.

Reese, 23, is paving her way in the fashion scene, with her collaboration with Reebok making waves in the footwear industry.

