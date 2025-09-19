Reebok Angel Reese 1 Sells Out Online Minutes After Debut

The Reebok Angel Reese 1, which was previewed at July’s WNBA All-Star Weekend, officially sold out on the sneaker giant’s website minutes after its debut.

The second-year player took to social media to show her gratitude.

“I’m in full tears right now. Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I’m sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support. REEBOK IS BACK!

@Reebok”

The Angel Reese 1 comes in three colorways: the “Mebounds,” the “Diamond Dust,” and the “Receipts Ready.” Sports Illustrated reported that the sneakers went on sale Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m., selling for $120.

Fans who missed out on this collection will have another opportunity to purchase Angel Reese-branded Reeboks in the future. The company will release the “Charm City” colorway in October, which honors her hometown of Baltimore. The “King Tiago,” which is named after her pet dog and “Giving Grace” colorways will arrive in November.

Reese’s second year in the WNBA featured a ton of individual accomplishments but few wins for the Chicago Sky. She spent time injured and was suspended for accumulating too many technical fouls. In addition, she was penalized for half-game for making public comments that were “detrimental to the team.”

However, she left a promising message on social media once the long and fruestrating season ended.