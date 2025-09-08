Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Invests In TOGETHXR, A Women Athlete-Founded Media Company The WNBA all-star continues to put her money toward elevating women's sports.







Angel Reese is the latest investor in TOGETHXR, the media and e-commerce company founded by her peers in women’s sports.

Reese will join the ownership cohort comprised of sports legends such as former soccer star Alex Morgan, professional snowboarder Chloe Kim, former WNBA player Sue Bird, and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel. Through TOGETHXR, The Chicago Sky forward expands her advocacy for women athletes’ representation and media coverage.

“It’s huge for me,” Reese explained to USA Today. “It means standing alongside women who aren’t just legends in their sports, but real trailblazers in business and culture. They’ve opened doors for so many of us, and now I get to lock arms with them and keep pushing things forward. That’s powerful.”

Established in 2019, TOGETHXR serves as a pipeline for equitable coverage and storytelling of women’s sports, as it also builds a home where these athletes gain overdue recognition for their talents. Through their content, they display the nuanced and dynamic lives of women sports stars no matter the court, field, or even pool.

TOGETHXR leads this inclusive movement where women’s receive their fair proportion of sports coverage, shaping a new media landscape that champions these athletes for a stronger future. With Reese now on board, the media company adds another vocal advocate within the WNBA.

“TOGETHXR was built to challenge the system and prove what we’ve always known: that women in sports set the standard, shift the story, and drive the conversations that matter,” added co-owner Bird on Reese’s addition. “Angel Reese is already doing that. She brings a confidence and leadership that not only defines her but adds to the legacy we’re building as we continue to push women’s sports forward.”

Reese has never been afraid to put her money where her passions lie. The two-time WNBA all-star has already invested in other avenues of women’s sports, choosing to support women’s soccer team, DC Power Football Club, in May 2024. The choice held a personal touch, too, as the Washington, D.C.-based sports club sits not too far from Reese’s own hometown near Baltimore, Maryland.

In celebration of her investment, the company will also release a limited edition Angel x TOGETHXR jersey. The special item further highlights its commitment to sports culture, media, and branding.

