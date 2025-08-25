Angel Reese Reveals Latest Reebok Release Honoring Baltimore ‘Charm City’

Reebok and WNBA star Angel Reese announced the next release from the Chicago Sky center as the colorway of the footwear will represent her hometown NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is debuting September 18 with three colorways: Diamond Dust, Receipts Ready, and Mebounds. According to Sports Illustrated, Reese just revealed a fourth color way that is scheduled to go on sale in October, which honors her city, Baltimore.

The sneaker that she wore in her recent basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, called “Charm City,” will be available for consumers in October for a reported $120.

“This one’s for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one,” said Reese. “This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today.”

The shoe matches the team colors of the Ravens.

Recently, the Chicago player made many children in the city where she plays very happy when the second-year WNBA player was on hand at International Sports Chicago, where over 2,000 students walked away with supplies to use throughout the school year.

The event took place on Aug. 16, where the students received new Reebok backpacks filled with school supplies. At the back-to-school event, attendees were surrounded by live music and food to help set them up for the new school year. The gathering was presented by Reese’s nonprofit organization, Angel C Reese Foundation, and powered by Reebok.

Although Reese has been playing a little banged up this year, as she has missed a number of games, she is still breaking and making records in her second year in the WNBA.

Reese just tied another record with Tina Charles. This is Reese’s 45th career double-double, reaching the feat in only 60 games, while Charles got hers in the 68th game of her career during the 2010-2011 WNBA season.

She is also tied for this season’s lead with Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson.

🚨 HISTORY IN CHICAGO 🚨



With this bucket, Angel Reese notches her 45th career double-double — tying Tina Charles (2010–11) for the most ever across a player’s first two WNBA seasons.



It’s her 19th of the season, tying Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson for the league lead. Charles… pic.twitter.com/TZf1Q3MZAX — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2025