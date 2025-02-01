‘The Angel Reese Special’: McDonald’s Debuts First-Ever Female Athlete Meal

Angel Reese is making history with McDonald’s as the first female athlete to get her own special meal.

On Jan. 30, McDonald’s unveiled “The Angel Reese Special,” a tribute to the WNBA Chicago Sky rookie who has become a standout star in the league and deemed the Sky’s 2024 Player of the Year. The limited-time meal includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, a medium fry, and a medium drink of choice, NBC News reports.

“McDonald’s and basketball go way back,” a release said. “From classic commercials with hoop legends to 40+ years of showcasing the nation’s best ballers at the McDonald’s All American Games, we’re all about elevating the game for our fans.”

Inspired by Reese’s “original style and swag” the sandwich includes a “new bold BBQ sauce,” the release said.

“The Angel Reese Special is a saucy trifecta that blends sweet, savory and a touch of spice.”

It’s been over 30 years since McDonald’s has teamed up with a Chicago basketball star for a special meal with the last being with Michael Jordan in the early 1990s with the McJordan meal. Similar to the new Reese Special, the McJordan came with a juicy quarter pounder with bacon, BBQ sauce, fries, and a drink.

McDonald’s is looking to align itself with the increasing fandom following the WNBA.

“There’s a real connection between McDonald’s and basketball fans,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, vice president of marketing, brand, content & culture at McDonald’s. “We want to continue to fuel their love for the game and support athletes on and off the court. We’re excited to bring our legacy with basketball culture to a new generation, and partnering with Angel is only the beginning.”

Fans of the LSU star expressed their excitement for the food collaboration after it was announced on Instagram.

”Cheating my diet for this,” one fan wrote.

”Can’t WAIT,” another user exclaimed.

The Angel Reese Special hits McDonald’s locations nationwide on Feb. 10.

