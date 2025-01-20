Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Angel Reese Returns To The Court In Unrivaled 3-On-3 Basketball Game Reese, in true fashion, earned a double-double in her return to the game.







Angel Reese is back ahead of the WNBA season. The basketball star returned to the sport in an Unrivaled 3-on-3 match.

While Reese typically plays for the Chicago Sky, she joined this off-season league as part of the Rose Basketball Club. The 6-foot-3 forward suited up after hitting the bench for a wrist injury last year, delighting fans of the “Bayou Barbie” with her performance. However, the debut did not result in a win, losing 73-79 to the Vinyl Basketball Club.

FINAL



Vinyl – 79

Rose – 73 — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 18, 2025

Despite this, Reese still proved her formidable skills. According to Bleacher Report, she secured a double-double during the match, earning 10 points and 12 rebounds with four assists. According to I talk hoops, she even bagged 8 points and 3 rebounds in the first quarter alone.

Angel Reese in the first quarter:



8 PTS

3 RBS

2-2 FG

2-2 FT



✨ pic.twitter.com/ShuYssnyiS — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) January 18, 2025

Given only 3 players for each squad, Reese took the unusual position of point guard. However, the WNBA all-star still scored the usual stats that she secured during her rookie year. Before injuring her wrist, Reese broke numerous records, including most consecutive double-doubles and rebounds.

Reese made a splash in her return to the sport that made her a household name. Given this, fans are praising Unrivaled and its impact on the record-breaking player.

Angel Reese is gonna be a menace next W season, this Unrivaled is gonna be so good for her game, you can already see it — NWSL Fit (@NWSLfit) January 18, 2025

“Angel Reese is gonna be a menace next W season. This Unrivaled is gonna be so good for her game, you can already see it,” wrote one supporter on X.

Just like Reese’s own debut back to the game, Unrivaled just began its inaugural season to provide game time and more pay for women basketball players. The innovative league has secured celebrity investors from Carmelo Anthony to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Furthermore, tennis champion Coco Gauff also recently invested in the opportunity.

Reese also joined fellow newcomers like Flau’jae Johnson to the Unrivaled Courts as the unique gameplay gains viewers across the country. Although her efforts did not secure a win, Reese has ensured fans and naysayers that her career continues to blossom.

