NCAA Star Angel Reese Crosses Over Into Hip Hop Music Video With Latto and Cardi B

Angel Reese continues to shine in all aspects.

While continuing to cash in on major NIL deals, the Louisiana State University basketball star appeared in rap music videos. Reese can be seen in hip-hop star Latto’s video for her hit song, “Put It On The Floor Again,” featuring Cardi B, TMZ reports.

Reese shared the news on Twitter shortly after midnight when the video aired on YouTube. “I told y’all I wanted to be a video vixen,” Reese tweeted.

“Now I see why y’all hate me, GOOD NIGHTTTT from tallyyyy,” she continued.

The athletic beauty made several cameo appearances during the three-minute video, including pushing Latto in a shopping cart during the grocery store scenes and holding up a hoop while the sultry rapper dunked a heart. She was even referenced in the song by the featured Bronx beauty Cardi B herself, as one of the lyrics goes, “I been ballin’ so damn hard, coulda went to LSU.” The camera then pans to Reese.

The basketball star has seen an abundance of support for her rising success. Fans on social media continue to uplift her, talking about how her success will be studied one day.

The 6-foot-3-inch beauty continues to lift herself up, tweeting thoughts about what would have happened if she had never transferred.

Making appearances is not new to Reese. Since she and her team won the NCAA Championship, she has been seen in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Instagram posts for haircare line Mielle Organics, and endorsements with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.