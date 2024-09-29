Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Slams Media For Failing To Address Racism Against WNBA Players 'For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain and me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this,' said Reese.







The “rivalry” between WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, which began during their college matchups, appears to have sparked an increase in racist behavior among WNBA fans since their entry into the league.

Following a playoff win against the Indiana Fever (Clark’s team), a veteran player called out the racist remarks made by Fever fans. In response, the WNBA issued a statement condemning “racist, derogatory, or threatening comments.” Reese swiftly criticized the media for allowing such behavior to persist, noting that she had previously raised concerns about it.

USA Today reported that Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas called out Fever fans making racist remarks during the series against Indiana. She said that she has experienced more racism from fans this year than throughout her 11-year career.

Alyssa Thomas called out the hate that Sun players have faced from the Fever fanbase, saying she’s never experienced these type of racial comments before: “It’s uncalled for, and something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans, or the league.” pic.twitter.com/qpqhkThW1p — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) September 26, 2024

After Thomas spoke out against it, the league put out its own statement related to the fans’ racist treatment of players.

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world. While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary.”

Yet, Reese, who has told the story of facing racism and threats against her in previous years reiterated that the press has allowed this while allowing it to grow and affect other players in the league.

For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 27, 2024

Reese has been villainized by the media ever since she was seen taunting Caitlin Clark in the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championship Game. In a move mimicking Clark’s hand gesture she did against her opponents, Reese did it in front of Clark and cameras caught the move and called Reese unsportsmanlike while calling Clark a fierce competitor when she did it.

Fans of Clark have allegedly been the perpetrators of the increasing racist banter that has entered the arenas where the WNBA games are played. But, the media has seemingly had a hand in the rhetoric with the one-sided reporting of Clark.

However, Clark did make a statement after the game regarding the controversial behavior according to The Athletic.

“Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful (or) hateful comments and threats,” Clark said. “Those aren’t fans. Those are trolls, and it’s a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA.”

