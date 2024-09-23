Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Breakfast Champion: Angel Reese New Face Of Reese’s Puffs Cereal 'This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership.'







Angel Reese lost out on becoming the WNBA Rookie of the Year, but she recently scored a partnership to be featured on a limited edition cereal.

The rebounding force has collaborated with Reese’s Puffs to be the face of the limited edition Angel X REESE’S PUFFS cereal boxes. The brand states that her accomplishments in basketball and fashion warrant the ode to recognize her. This falls in line with their double accomplishment when it comes to chocolate and peanut butter. The special edition boxes will have four unique back-of-box designs.

Angel Reese’s latest endorsement is with Reese’s Puffs, with the brand playing into the name it shares with the star via four special-edition box designs. https://t.co/9o2AvStvYi pic.twitter.com/5yMTQmnZl5 — Ad Age (@adage) September 21, 2024

“I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal,” said Reese in a written statement. “This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership.”

After the boxes are released this year, Reese’s Puffs plans to use her creativity and passions for basketball and fashion in future plans.

“REESE’S PUFFS cereal believes that two is always better as one, and Angel is the perfect partner to demonstrate just that as she authentically owns both of her passions and inspires others to do the same,” said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Brand Experience Manager at General Mills. “REESE’S PUFFS cereal has become synonymous with cultural relevance after partnering with some of the most influential and inspiring artists, musicians, designers – and now athletes – and fans are going to eat this one up.” Although a wrist injury she suffered in a Sept. 6 game against the Los Angeles Sparks led to her season ending prematurely, the center has broken several WNBA records in her first year as she has helped regenerate interest in the league. She recorded another double-double, which brought her total in her rookie season to 26, she felt short in her quest to break Alyssa Thomas’ record of 28. In the meantime, fans of the cereal and the basketball player can get all four versions of the new Angel X Reese’s Puffs cereal boxes nationwide for $5.69 while supplies last.

