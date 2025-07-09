Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Extends Record Streak, But Slaps Clipboard Out Of Coach’s Hand In Close Defeat 'Refs make calls that they know are not right, and they’ll look back and know that wasn’t the right call,' a frustrated Reese said after the losing game.







Statistically, Chicago Sky center Angel Reese is having a great season, but maybe the constant losing is affecting her so much that she hit the clipboard of a Sky employee out of their hands as the game was winding down.

According to The New York Post, as the second-year player was leaving the game that the team ended up losing by two points, Reese was seen heading to the bench in frustration. As she walked by Ann Crosby, the team’s vice president of basketball operations, strength, and conditioning, she knocked a clipboard to the floor.

Crosby, without missing a beat, immediately retrieved the clipboard as Reese walked away.

Reese took to social media to speak about what transpired and shouted Crosby out, expressing that her anger wasn’t directed at her. She mentioned that Crosby did not allow her to apologize because she understood Reese’s frustration with the game’s referees.

Those **** were pissing me off😭 shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho🤦🏽‍♀️😭 https://t.co/SCqLJIPoQ6 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 8, 2025

After the game was over, in which the Sky lost to the Washington Mystics 81-79, she commented on the performance of the referees, in which she disagreed with the calls against the Sky, in particular, the call made against her in the waning moments of the game, which caused her reaction on the sideline.

“You just have to be better,” Reese said. “Can’t let it come down one possession. Refs make calls that they know are not right, and they’ll look back and know that wasn’t the right call. But we just have to box out and not give them an opportunity to even be able to go up for another opportunity for free throws.”

Yet, despite the disappointing loss, Reese extended her streak of getting at least 15 rebounds during the game. Along with scoring a game-high 22 points, she grabbed 15 rebounds to add to her WNBA record of getting at least 15 rebounds in six straight games.

